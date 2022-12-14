According to the bill of rights and Child’s Rights Act “A child is defined as a person under the age of 18years.” Therefore, it is unarguable that, children are the future of every country and if tampered with, there will be no future for a great and promising country like Nigeria.

The Nigeria we want can also be seen as a Nigeria where every child desires to live and grow in.

The Nigerian child desires a country where he or she can walk freely to school, market places, centres of worship, visit friends and loved ones without fear of insecurity and molestation.

We live in a Nigeria where armed bandits/Boko Haram can walk into any school of their choice, kidnap and kill vulnerable Nigerian children without fear of apprehension by our various security agencies. Sorry to say, this is a slap on the face of our various security agencies and the government as a whole.

The Nigeria every child desires is a Nigeria where government organises local and international scholarships for children, a country where there is free education for the poor and less privileged children in the society. A nation where children have jobs awaiting them after graduation.

The Nigeria every child desires is a Nigeria where the voices of children are heard and taken into consideration. A Nigeria where the rights of children are respected and not violated. A nation where the future of the children are guaranteed. A country where children will also have a say in the political affairs of the country. The government can achieve this by creating platforms like the children parliament all over the country.

Every Nigerian child desires a country where the welfare of children will be the outmost priority of the government. A Nigeria free from children hawking during school hours to make ends meet. A nation where children will be very hopeful and optimistic of their next meal. A country where our parents are paid their salaries on time, so as to ensure a good standard of living for their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every child desires a Nigeria where he or she can get free healthcare services and well equipped government hospitals, as opposed to the Nigeria of today where government hospitals are the most deserted and poorly equipped.

The Nigeria every child dreams of is a Nigeria where violators of his or her rights are brought to book. A country where girls and boys can walk freely on the street, live with relatives and strangers, without any fear of harassment and intimidation. A nation where violence against children is not tolerated.

One of the major factors preventing Nigeria from being a child friendly nation is corruption.

Corruption is one of the problems that have eaten deep into the fabric of our country. Government officials embezzle funds allocated for nation building thereby, denying the Nigerian child better standard of living.

Corruption which can be seen as the mother of poverty has made many parents give their children to strangers, with the promise of a good and bright future but in reality, the children tend to face bad ordeals such as early/pre-mature marriage, rape, forced labour, child trafficking and so on. Corruption which is a menace to our society must be curbed to ensure a promising future for every Nigerian child.

In as much as corruption is not the only factor preventing Nigeria from being a child-friendly country, it is emphasized on because all other factors such as unemployment, insecurity, violation of child’s rights, revolve around it.

Creating the Nigeria of our dream begins with a step, the big question is, who is ready to take that step? The government is therefore advised to explore necessary mechanism to prevent corruption, in order to create a better society for the Nigerian child.

– Dooter Divine Jam writes from Salem Academy, Makurdi and is a member of Benue State Children’s Parliament