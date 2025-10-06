French embassy physical health experts have emphasised the importance of maintaining a consistent exercise regimen to promote better cardiovascular health.

During the October edition of the ‘Fitness Core’, they outlined how regular physical activity can significantly reduce the risk of heart-related diseases and improve overall well-being.

Addressing newsmen, a lead partner from Paragonx, Abayomi Gbenga Adewole, who is also the event partner, accentuated the critical issue of heart disease, which continues to be one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

He encouraged both the Nigerian and French communities to embrace active lifestyles and adopt a comprehensive approach to health that emphasises balanced nutrition, regular check-ups, and exercise.

“The message we are promoting at the fitness core, from the opening ceremony to this October edition, focuses on total health and well-being. The heart is the engine that drives every aspect of our lives, and it is essential that we maintain its health through consistent exercise.” Adewole said.

A yoga instructor at the event, simply addressed as Juliet, emphasised the transformative power of yoga as a key physical health practice that nourishes the body, spirit, and mind.

She explained that yoga fosters focus, concentration, and balance through deep breathing techniques, which contribute to a healthy and active heart.

She noted, “The embassy has been unwavering in its commitment to promoting good health, particularly cardiovascular wellness and incorporating yoga into one’s routine can be especially beneficial for achieving balance and enhancing mental concentration after intense workouts. Nigerians should strive to integrate physical health activities into their daily lives, irrespective of their busy schedules.”

Attendee Mohammad Ibrahim reflected on his experience at last year’s edition, noting significant improvements in this year’s event. He shared that since last year, awareness of physical health has increased notably, leading to enhanced overall well-being.

Mavin Chimobi, a data scientist and passionate advocate for physical health, praised the French embassy for its positive impact on the Abuja community through initiatives that promote overall wellness.

He emphasised the importance of physical health, stating, “On a scale of 1 to 10, physical health is a perfect 10 because it enhances heart function and equips the body to navigate the challenges of ageing effectively.”