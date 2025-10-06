Advertisement

The senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sharafadeen Alli, has urged governments at all levels to prioritise teachers’ welfare, training, and working conditions to ensure improved productivity and sustainable educational standards.

While felicitating teachers across Nigeria during the 2025 World Teachers’ Day, the lawmaker described them as nation builders and torchbearers of knowledge.

In a Sunday statement, Alli commended teachers for their invaluable contributions to national development despite daunting challenges.

He said teachers remained the backbone of every thriving society, shaping minds, nurturing talents, and instilling values that form the foundation of a progressive nation.

Alli reaffirmed his commitment to supporting legislative efforts and policies that would uplift the teaching profession, adding that investing in teachers was synonymous with investing in the nation’s future.

He emphasised that teachers deserved greater recognition and motivation, considering their pivotal role in moulding future leaders and driving societal advancement.

Alli urged the private sector and well-meaning Nigerians to support educational initiatives that empower teachers and enhance learning outcomes.

The senator congratulated all teachers on their steadfastness, patience, and dedication to duty, assuring them that their labourof love would be rewarded.

In the same vein, teachers in Oyo State also commended the state government for prompt payment of their salaries, recruitment of new teachers, their career progression, promotion of primary school teachers to salary grade level 16 and the appointment of a teacher as the executive chairperson of the Oyo State Post-primary Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

Speaking at this year’s World Teachers Day celebration in Ibadan, the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Oyo State wing, Comrade Raji Oladimeji Ismail, said Governor Seyi Makinde’s magnanimity culminated in the array of achievements recorded by his administration at NUT.

He applauded the evacuation of the primary school teachers’ six-year promotion waiting period, adding that the union’s advocacy had cleared this administrative clog.