OGC Nice defender Youcef Atal is reportedly in police custody over his recent social media post concerning the war in Gaza.

Atal came under fire for publicly voicing his opinion and showing his solidarity for the Palestinians during the ongoing crisis. The 27-year-old was later forced to delete his post on social media and issue an apology to the club over his actions.

Despite his apology, the French prosecution opened a preliminary investigation regarding the Algerian’s post on charges of advocating for terrorism. He was later suspended by both his club and the French Football Association and it seems Atal is set to face further repercussions.

According to multiple French outlets, the right-back could be facing charges over “provocation to racial hatred based on religion” and has been reportedly brought to court on Friday.

“I am aware that my post shocked many people, which wasn’t my intention, and I apologise,” Atal said last month, adding: “I want to clarify my point of view without any ambiguity: I strongly denounce all forms of violence, wherever in the world, and I support all victims. I would never support a message of hate. Peace is an ideal in which I strongly believe.”