Sierra Leone has declared a nationwide curfew after gunmen attacked a military barracks in the capital, Freetown, according to a government statement, amid anxiety that it was a coup d’etat.

Sierra Leone’s government on Sunday said it had repelled the attack at the military’s main Wilberforce barracks and was in control of the situation.

Sierra Leone’s Information Minister, Chernor Bah, assured the public in a statement on Sunday that “the government and its state security forces are in control.”

He urged citizens to “stay indoors” as security forces “continued the process of apprehending the suspects”.

Report says heavy gunfire and explosions were heard in the capital early on Sunday morning, while a video shared on social media appeared to show plumes of smoke rising from the streets.

Sierra Leone’s President, Julius Maada Bio, confirmed the security breach in a statement on his official X social media account on Sunday, blaming a group of “renegades” for the attack.

Bio said calm had been “restored” and security forces were continuing to “root out the remnant of the fleeing renegades”. He urged all citizens to unite to protect democracy in the West African country.

“The PEACE of our beloved NATION is PRICELESS and we shall continue to protect the peace and security of Sierra Leone against the forces that wish to truncate our much-cherished stability,” said the post.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in a statement issued on Sunday, condemned the attempt to “disturb constitutional order” in Sierra Leone.

Sierra Leone has seen political violence and unrest since the re-election of President Bio in June.

The election was the fifth since the end of Sierra Leone’s brutal 11-year civil war, more than two decades ago – which left tens of thousands dead and destroyed the country’s economy.