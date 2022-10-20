A French shipping company, CMA/CGM has slammed a new surcharge of $250 on Cargoes from Asia and India East Coast to Nigeria.

CMA CGM is the third largest shipping company using 257 shipping routes between 420 ports in 160 countries while overweight surcharge (OWS) is charged by shipping lines on containers that exceed the designated acceptable weight range for its size.

However, the shipping firm in a public notice, said, the OWS weight adjustment concerns only dry cargo from Asia and Indian east coast ports to Apapa, Nigeria.

According to the notice, the new surcharge takes effect from Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 (loading date) from North East Asia, South East Asia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India east coast ports to Apapa, Nigeria.

The surcharge is pegged at USD 250 per 20′ container with a gross weight equal or over 18 tons

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP recalls that in November, 2021, the shipping company imposed $1,000 as overweight surcharge on shipments from China to the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa.

The surcharge was, however, implemented on all dry cargoes with a gross weight equal or over 20 tons and will take effect on 8 November.