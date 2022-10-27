Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Imo Sector Command has flagged off the “Ember Months” campaign aimed at ensuring a Yuletide celebration free of auto crashes, safe movement of vehicles on the roads, during and after.

The theme of the 2022 Ember Months’ Campaign is “Avoid Speeding, Overloading And The Use Of Unsafe Tyres to Arrive Alive.”

The sector commander, Evaristus Ebeniro, in his opening remarks, stressed that the importance of sensitisation could not be over emphasised.

Ebeniro said the command would ensure accident-free 2022 festive period, even as he promised that FRSC trained personnel would always carry out their duties targeted at ensuring safety of drivers, passengers, goods and other products.

The Imo FSRC sector commander, Ebeniro, advised drivers to always obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid road crashes.