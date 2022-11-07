Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have put the Premier League club up for sale.

The owners have put together a full presentation for interested parties, according to The Athletic.

They have reportedly retained Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist with the process of selling the club. Whilst it is inviting offers, it is unclear the level of interest and whether a deal is likely to be done.

FSG has looked at opportunities in the past but decided against moving forward with them. It is unclear whether or not a deal will eventually be done, but FSG is inviting offers.

A statement from FSG, who also own the Boston Red Sox, to The Athletic read: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

The group has owned Liverpool since October 2010, when it bought the club from George Gillett Jr. and Tom Hicks.

During that time, Liverpool appointed Jurgen Klopp as manager. They won their first Premier League title in 2019-20, which was also their first championship for 30 years. They also captured the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and the Champions League.

During FSG’s ownership Anfield has been transformed, with a new £110million Main Stand, while the Anfield Road Stand is being redeveloped. That £80m project will be completed next summer and boost capacity to around 61,000.

FSG has also overseen the club’s move from Melwood to a new £50m training facility in Kirkby.

It is principally owned by John W. Henry, who was one of two founders alongside chairman Tom Werner. FSG also owns the Red Sox television network NESN, 50 percent of Roush Fenway Racing and Fenway Sports Management.

FSG sold an 11 per cent stake in the company for $750m (£655m) to RedBird Capital Partners last year and subsequently bought a controlling stake in top-flight NHL ice hockey team the Pittsburgh Penguins.