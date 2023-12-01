In a dazzling confluence of spiritual charisma and benevolence, Apostle Chibuzor of Omega Power Ministry (OPM) and the Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, have rolled out the red carpet to welcome the billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin to the enchanting city of Port-Harcourt.

The grand occasion unfolded amid the ongoing “Light Up Nigeria” crusade, casting a luminous glow over the Garden City’s spiritual landscape.

Apostle Chibuzor, renowned for his altruistic exploits that transcend geographical boundaries, graciously played host to the Billionaire Prophet, whose philanthropic endeavours have etched him a place in the hearts of many. Together, they embodied a powerful fusion of spiritual zeal and humanitarian commitment, forging a path towards enlightenment and positive transformation.

The ripples of excitement stemming from Prophet Fufeyin’s recent crusade in Taraba State have swiftly traversed the nation, captivating the imagination of believers and non-believers alike. His unwavering dedication to the gospel, coupled with acts of kindness that know no bounds, has become a beacon of hope for those grappling with life’s challenges.

As anticipation for the ‘Turn On Port-Harcourt For Christ’ crusade swells, the city’s residents find themselves caught in the throes of exhilaration. The event promises not just a congregation of individuals but a collective experience poised to transcend the ordinary, offering a profound sense of hope and metamorphosis for all in attendance.

The impending gathering is more than a mere assembly; it is a convergence of spiritual fortitude and philanthropic fervour.

Apostle Chibuzor, Governor Fubara, and Prophet Fufeyin stand united in their mission to catalyze positive change and instigate a spiritual renaissance that reverberates far beyond the city’s limits.

As Port-Harcourt prepares to be bathed in the illuminating aura of the ‘Turn On Port-Harcourt For Christ’ crusade, the air is charged with expectation. The collaborative efforts of these visionary leaders underscore not only a commitment to spiritual enlightenment but also a dedication to uplifting communities and fostering a shared journey towards hope and transformation.