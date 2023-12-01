Founder of Vankol Homes & Support Services, Dr. Vanessa Idada, has been honoured with the ‘Excellence in Leadership and Outstanding Humanitarian Personality of the Year’ Award.

Idada was honoured alongside other emiment charitable personalities at the Global Peace Leadership Summit & Award that was held at Westminister in London, United Kingdom .

Idada, who is also the Managing Director of Safe Haven Foundation, was described as one of Nigeria’s prides in the diaspora who has been at the forefront of charitable causes, prioritising human needs above others.

A statement by the award organisers stated that she is a ray of sunshine to numerous individuals across the world, adding that the award was in recognition of her exceptional humanitarian services over the years.

Idada was decorated by Lord Shaun Baron of Lord Bailey of Paddington, a member of London Assembly, UK, amid standing ovation.

Responding, Idada, who was also conferred with honourary doctorate degree, thanked the organisers for the honour, expressing that it was an opportunity to serve humanity more and better.

The event was graced by high-flying guests, including top politicians, professionals of high administrative capacity and the esteemed members of the Nigerian community in London.