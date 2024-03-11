Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has appointed the editor of The Tide Newspapers, Nelson Chukwudi, as his chief press secretary (CPS).

The governor, in a statement signed by his senior special assistant on media, Boniface Onyedi, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

The one-paragraph statement reads: “This is to bring to the notice of Rivers people and the general public that His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers State, has approved the appointment of Mr. Nelson Chukwudi as the chief press secretary to the governor with immediate effect.

“With over 25 years in journalism practice, Chukwudi had served as Group News Editor as well as Opinion Editor and Features Editor in The Tide Newspaper.”