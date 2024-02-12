Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has approved a N30,000 minimum wage for local government workers in the state.

He ordered the immediate payment of all withheld allowances, gratuities, and promotions that were due, as well as all accrued benefits.

Fubara gave the approval on Monday when he met with the acting chairman of the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission (RSLGSC), Pastor GoodLife Ben, and the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Also in attendance during the meeting were the Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGA), Heads of Personnel Management (HPM), and Treasurers of the 23 LGAs.

The governor directed the immediate implementation of the N35,000.00 wage award approved by the federal government to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

He further directed the inclusion of NULGE as a member of the Local Government Pensions Board, as provided by law.

The governor also ordered the implementation of a consolidated salary structure for local government workers retiring at Grade Level 17.