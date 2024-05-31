Ad

A High Court of Rivers State presided over by Justice C.N. Wali has barred the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, from giving effect to any resolution by state lawmakers who defected to the opposition party.

In its ruling dated May 30, 2024, the court also barred the state Chief Judge, Attorney General, and Commissioner of Justice from acting on their resolutions.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that 25 Rivers State House of Assembly members, led by Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the political feud between their mentor and FCT minister Nyesom Wike and his estranged political godson Fubara.

Shortly after their defection, the court restrained them from their seats, which were declared vacant, and an order was also made stopping them from parading themselves as lawmakers.

Parts of the order read, “An Order of Interlocutory Injunction is granted restraining the 1st to 25th Defendants from parading and holding out themselves as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and/or meeting/ sitting at the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located at Off Aba Road, Port Harcourt or at any other place whatsoever to purport to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“An Order of Interlocutory Injunction is hereby made restraining the 26th to 28th Defendants from dealing with, interfacing, accepting any resolutions, bills and/or howsoever interacting with the 1st to 25th Defendants in their purported capacities as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant with effect from 13th December 2023 pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”

The case was adjourned to 1st July, 2024 for mention.

Other lawmakers affected by the order are Hon. Dumle Maol, Hon. Major Jack, Hon. Franklin Uchenna Nwabochi, Hon. Christopher Kagbang Ofiks, Hon. Azeru Opara, Hon. Enemi Alabo George, Hon. Granville Tekenari Wellington, Hon. Ngbar Bernard, Hon. John Dominic Iderima, Hon. Queen Uwuma Tony Williams, Hon. Loolo Isaiah Opuende and Hon, Abbey Peter.

Others are Hon. Igwe-Obey Aforii, Hon. Justina Emeji, Hon. Ignatius Onwuka Defendants, Hon. Chimezie Nwankwo, Hon. Lemchi Prince Nyeche, Hon. Barile Nwakoh 20. Hon. Emilia Lucky Amadi, Hon. Nkemjika Ezekwe, Hon. Davios Arnold Oxobiriari, Hon. Nwankwo Sylvanus, Hon. Gerald Oforii and Hon. Wami Solomon.

The factional speaker of the House, Victor Oko-Jumbo and two others had dragged the 25 lawmakers to court, seeking that they be stopped from parading themselves as members of the House of Assembly after they defected to another political party.

The Rivers State Governor, Attorney-General, and Chief Judge are also joined as defendants in the suit.