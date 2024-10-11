The vice president, National Association of University Students (NAUS), South-West, Comrade Tiamiyu Olayinka Principle, has called for the immediate reversal of the hike in the pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol.

Principle, in a statement on Friday, said the hike has exacerbated the existing economic hardship and plunged vulnerable populace into deeper despair.

He urged the government to reconsider this decision, acknowledging the far-reaching consequences on education, economic growth, and social welfare.

The fuel increment, according to him undermines students’ access to education, already compromised by economic constraints while vulnerable populations, including the elderly, pregnant women, and people living with disabilities, face intensified hardship.

In a bid to mitigate the effects of the fuel increment, the students proposed suspending the hike to alleviate immediate economic pressure.

“The government should engage stakeholders in constructive dialogue to explore alternative solutions, implement targeted subsidies for vulnerable populations, and invest in renewable energy sources to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

“We appeal to the government’s compassion and commitment to the welfare of its citizens. Reconsidering the fuel increment will demonstrate a responsive and empathetic leadership, dedicated to mitigating hardship and promoting economic stability. The fuel increment is a recipe for disaster, exacerbating poverty, stifling economic growth, and undermining social welfare.

“We urge the government to reconsider this decision and engage with stakeholders to find alternative solutions that prioritize the well-being of Nigerians,” Principle said.