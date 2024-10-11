A Federal High Court in Kano on Thursday declined a request from a faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to stop the upcoming local government elections scheduled for October 26, 2024.

The plaintiffs in the case, a faction of the NNPP and Engr Muhammad Babayo, filed the suit against defendants, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, the Inspector General of Police, and the Director General of the Department of State Services.

The plaintiffs sought a court order to halt the elections pending the hearing and resolution of a motion on notice, requesting also that both parties maintain the status quo until the determination of the motion.

During the proceedings, the court listened to arguments from the plaintiffs’ counsel, Barr. Dalhatu Shehu Usman and Ibrahim Salihu Paki.

However, Justice Simon A. Amobeda, presiding over the case, rejected their request, but instructed that the respondents be notified to explain why the court should not grant the plaintiffs’ prayers.

Justice Amobeda further ordered that the hearing of the suit be expedited, requiring it to occur within 72 hours of the court’s order, while all subsequent filings by both parties must be completed within 48 hours of the same notification.