Current queues at petrol stations, which emerged in parts of Lagos earlier last week, has been attributed to a gap associated with the Easter break which affected effective supply by tanker drivers.

A source in the industry denied reports suggesting that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is rationing supply.

Another petroleum marketers source said supply has commenced after the holidays and that depots operated by major marketers and Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA), would receive full supply between Friday and yesterday.

The sustained supply, marketers said, would ease the current hiccup being experienced.

Meanwhile, the NNPC Limited said, tight supply witnessed in some filling stations in Lagos was as a result of an issue in one of the Depots in the area.

The NNPC Retail Limited has since resolved the issue and effective tomorrow, normalcy will be restored within the affected area.

The NNPC Limited calls on motorists in Lagos to avoid panic buying of PMS as all hands are on deck to sustain sufficiency in the supply of petroleum products in the area.