Mining firms that show commitment to local content in their operations will continue to receive the support of the federal government, the minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, has said.

The minister gave this assurance during a site tour of the Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), an indigenous gold mining company in Ilesha, Osun State, where he applauded the extensive work that has gone into the facility.

He particularly expressed delight that over 95 per cent of its staff are Nigerians, and urged other operators to take a cue from them.

He advised mining companies to emulate the international best practices of the Segilola gold project to develop the sector.

Commending the high Nigerian component of the project, Alake remarked that the firm had applied local content in its procurement and employment policies.

The minister praised the company’s tenacity of purpose and efficient methods deployed to push through with its vision, despite daunting challenges at inception.

He stated that his focus had been to redirect local and international attention to the mining sector, adding that the implementation of his seven-point agenda was to reposition the mining sector.

“I have made sanitising the security of mining environment one of the critical points of my seven-point agenda. Recently, as part of the process of actualising that policy, I had to unveil the creation of a mines marshal. They have a base in all the states of the country.

In a statement by the minister’s special assistant on media, Segun Tomori, Dr Alake stated the importance of harmonious relationship with host communities.

He lauded SROL for overshooting its community development targets, and urged mining companies across the country to follow suit to ensure safer, unfettered operating environment which will culminate in maximum beneficiation for both operators, the host communities and government.

Managing director and chief executive officer of Segilola Resources, Segun Lawson stated that the company is a world-class project powered by Nigerians.

He appealed for support from the federal governnment to enable it scale up, and contribute better to the economy of the country.

Presenting the achievements of the company to the minister, officials said the company operates an open pit system involving drilling and blasting, hauling and loading the rocks before processing into gold adding that last year, it produced 84,609 ounces (2,398.6 kilogrammes) of gold amounting to 194.4 million dollars at current prices.

They said the company spent N29 billion on local procurement and has 1,993 workforce with 98 per cent local employees.

According to them, Segilola has paid $ 4.3 million compensation till date and spent N1 billion on 25 community projects, which benefitted 11,112 indigenes, 135 fish and vegetable farmers, and 4,479 community members.

They told the minister that the firm had recycled 1.27 metric tonnes of waste and its safety measures have achieved zero environmental incident.

The minister pledged the support of the federal government for SROL, particularly because it promotes local content and positively impacts the host community with developmental projects.