Ongoing scarcity of petroleum in various parts of the country may get worse and oil and electricity workers have hinted of plans to embark on a solidarity strike.

This came yesterday six days after warning by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to embark on nationwide strike action over the eight months’ strike in the nation’s education sector The latest threat comes from the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), barely two days after a warning by National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) to the Federal Government to resolve the eight months strikes.

NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, had a few days ago issued the warning on behalf of the union to embark on a one-day solidarity protest over the strikes.

On its own, the general secretary of National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) Comrade Joe Ajaero warned the Federal Government against toying with the educational system in the country.

“National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) is deeply saddened and appalled by the impasse between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Unions in the Tertiary Academic Sector (Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and Research Institutes) which has avoidably lingered.

“This deadlock which has lasted for several months with the students staying at home is undoubtedly exposing the students to all forms of negative vices inimical to nation building.”

Ajaero said, ” A nation that is committed to human capital development does not toy with the Education, training and manpower needs of its Youth population.

If the government fails to meet the demands of the educational sector, we shall be forced to stay at home with our children.”

In the same vein, another affiliate of NLC, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) also issued a warning to the Federal Government to meet the demands of the lecturers or face the anger of the union.

NUPENG national president, Comrade Williams Akporeha who made this known on Monday, cited the systematic refusal of the government to fund the educational system for the planned solidarity strike.

“Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), is worried and concerned about the prolonged ASUU, NASU, SSANU strike that has left activities in our tertiary institutions paralysed for the past eight months.

Expressing the anger of NUPENG over the strikes, Akporeha said “NUPENG joined other unions to condemn the lackadaisical attitude of the Federal Government towards finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

“We are deeply worried that the strike has left thousands of University students stranded and idle, making some of them susceptible to go into various social vices and crimes, thus truncating what otherwise should have been wonderful assets and blessings to our great nation and humanity.”