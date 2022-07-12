Some Benue State Residents whose properties were affected by the dualisation of the Keffi-Lafia-Makurdi road construction have lamented the alleged diversion of N5.7 billion by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing meant for their compensation.

Those whose who spoke with our correspondent said while some of the beneficiaries were not captured for payment of the compensation, most of those that were captured were shortchanged in the disbursement of the funds.

It was also learnt that as a result, the FMWH has decided to sideline the consortium of 19 corporate bodies who are the lawful Attorneys to the communities and persons affected by the dualisation project.

There are indications that the aggrieved persons are contemplating institution of legal proceedings against the ministry as well as the consortium which is led by Haruna Yakubu Auta of Haruna and Associates Consultants.

Some of the beneficiaries alleged that the team saddled with the responsibility of carrying out the payments had compelled the beneficiaries to sign papers without making actual payments, stating that they have to take the papers to Abuja before effecting payment.

“Many of us were not paid, and we brought the matter out in our meeting and we have decided to go to court. We were being given papers to sign that we have been paid so and so (amount as compensation), even though we are yet to be paid. Saying we are on the verge of getting a court injunction to stop the process of the payments,” one of the affected persons said in confidence.

Also confirming the development, the President General, Nyiev Development Association, Augustine Agber Ikon said plans were on to get a court injunction to stop the process embarked upon by the ministry.

A competent source at the Ministry of Works and Housing office in Makurdi who did not want his name in print said, “The Committee that is saddled with the responsibility of compensation was constituted from Abuja by the minister. The committee only uses the federal secretariat, Makurdi, to pay the beneficiaries.

“They are carrying out the payment in batches and before they do the payment, the beneficiaries will bring their passports and ensure that all the documents are intact so they don’t pay to the wrong persons and the moment they clear from Abuja, they will come down and pay.

“For those that have not paid yet, it’s either there is a problem, whether the information supplied is contrary to what they have in their own records; but it’s a continuous exercise.”

When contacted, Mr Oprite Iyalla, the team leader saddled with the responsibility of making the payments, said he was not competent to speak on the matter.