The fuel scarcity in the South-West region has spread to Ogun State as major filling stations in the Abeokuta, the capital, have either shut down or are experiencing long queues of buyers.

Premium Times reports that residents and motorists in the state woke up yesterday to long queues at the few filling stations selling fuel.

Queues surfaced in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, and its environs as the residents prepared for the governorship election yesterday.

A day earlier, motorists in Ibadan and other major towns in Oyo State groaned as fuel scarcity resurfaced in the state.

The chairman of the South-West zone of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Dele Tajudeen, said on Wednesday that the association might instruct its members in the zone to increase the pump prices of fuel, as well as diesel if the appropriate federal government’s regulatory agency failed to address the continuous non-supply of the products to its members.

He said members of IPMAN in his chapter had been unable to access supplies of the products from any of the six government-owned depots for the past six months.

The NNPC mega station at Oke Mosan area of Abeokuta has not dispensed fuel for almost two days. On Saturday morning, its gates remained shut.

The Fatgbems Filling Station, located directly opposite the NNPC mega station, was yet to start dispensing fuel when our correspondent passed through the axis around 9:30 a.m.

However, a petrol tanker was seen parked within the facility waiting to discharge its content. The sight of the tanker prompted a long queue of prospective buyers in the station.

Long queues were also seen at the Mobil Filling Station at Kolobo/Panseke area; the same scenario unfolded at the NIPco station located close to Moore Junction.

The Mobil filling station at Eleweran was not dispensing fuel, while Ayomide Filling Station located less than 200 metres away was dispensing but with a long queue.

The NIPCo located along Alabata-Isolu-Emere axis was dispensing fuel but not without a long queue. Enyo filling station, located at Asero, closed its gate to customers.

Residents also were seen going to the filling stations with various sizes of Jerry cans to purchase petrol either for their vehicles, or generators, among others.

A motorist, who gave his name as Sanni Rashidi, said what they are witnessing is how the last fuel scarcity, which started shortly after the importation of adulterated fuel, began. (Premium Times)