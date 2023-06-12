Fuel Subsidy Removal Palaver !

Eehn! How do I begin on this subject? Gan-gan. The country is rife with complaints left, right and centre. Me, I am not taking any sides on this matter as ‘e get as e be’. But really, we should assess this entire situation and understand what is going on.

This hardship is painful and annoying given that fuel subsidy removal is not until end of June this month. Why do people concerned have to skyrocket fuel prices when the subsidy has not yet been removed? What’s more, why at this price leaving people in a stranglehold? It’s just not right. I heard someone say he did not know what to do as he has to be at work everyday.

Another had noted that staff at her office were in the process of negotiating salary increase. However, I urge the authorities to take the matter of minimum wage seriously.

They’ve told us they would open the market for competitors so that fuel prices will become affordable. We sincerely hope this is done soon to ease the sufferings of the average citizen.