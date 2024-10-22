The Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO), Benue State, has suspended its pioneer Vice Chancellor, Professor Innocent Ujah, over alleged gross misconduct and willful disregard for authorities.

In his place, Professor Ediga Bede Agbo has been appointed as the acting Vice Chancellor.

A statement issued late Monday by the university’s Coordinator of Information, Publication, and Public Relations, James Onogwu, on behalf of the Registrar, confirmed that the decision was made during a special meeting of FUHSO’s Governing Council on October 17, 2024.

The meeting was chaired by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Engr. Ohieku Muhammed Salami.

The statement highlighted that the council, during its deliberations, decided to suspend Professor Ujah, citing “alleged gross misconduct and willful disregard for authority.” Professor Ujah, who had served as the university’s pioneer Vice Chancellor, has faced mounting accusations leading to the council’s action.

Following the suspension, the council immediately appointed Professor Agbo, a highly regarded microbiologist and native of Otukpo in Benue State, to serve as acting Vice Chancellor for an initial term of six months.

Professor Agbo, a distinguished academic and a sexagenarian, has now assumed his new role, the statement added.