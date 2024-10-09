The Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, CFR, yesterday charged the Edo State governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to fulfil his electoral promises, stating that God Almighty works mysteriously.

Oba Ewuare II gave the advice when the State Governor-elect and his deputy Governor-elect, Dennis Idahosa, visited his Palace in Benin City. There, they showcased their Certificates issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of their swearing-in on November 12th, 2024.

The traditional ruler, who expressed confidence that the Governor-elect would deliver good governance, thanked God Almighty and his ancestors, including security agencies and President Bola Tinubu, for the peaceful poll held on Saturday, September 21st, 2024, in Edo State.

“God works mysteriously. As you said, remember this Palace is open to you.

“You will do your best to carry out the promises you made during your campaigns—more to the admiration of all. More blessings will come”, according to the Royal father.

The Oba congratulated the election winners and said he would continue to pray without ceasing ahead of the forthcoming Emoro, also known as the New Yam festival and his 8th Coronation Anniversary.

In a brief remark, Senator Monday Okpebholo thanked the first-class traditional ruler for his prayers and informed him that he and the deputy governor-elect had recently been in his palace to showcase their certificates of return to him.

Chief Ozigbo Esere, the Osuma of Benin, offered prayer to God Almighty and Oba Ewuare’s ancestors, as well as the newly elected leaders, who were accompanied on the visit by leaders of the All Progressives Congress Campaign Council, including former governor of Edo State Senator Adams Oshiomhole and reinstated Deputy Governor of the State Comrade Philip Shaibu.