Fulham have confirmed Tosin Adarabioyo is leaving the club on a free transfer, with Chelsea reportedly close to agreeing a deal with the centre-back.

Tosin was linked with a number of clubs including Manchester United and Newcastle United as he approached the end of his contract with Fulham.

“The Club can confirm that Marek Rodak and Tosin will depart Fulham upon the expiry of their respective contracts at the end of this month,’ a statement on Fulham’s official website read.

In a message on X, Fulham added: ‘132 appearances across four seasons. Thank you, Tosin!’

The Nigerian player first joined the club from Manchester City in 2020 and has made 132 appearances for the Cottagers across all competitions, helping them win the Championship title in 2021-22.

Boss Marco Silva had expressed hope that the 26-year-old might pen a new deal last month, but reports suggest he is now set to sign for West London rivals, Chelsea.

Willian and Bobby De Cordova-Reid remain in negotiations over new contracts, with the former attracting interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.