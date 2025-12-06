The tournament path for the 48 nations contesting the 2026 FIFA World Cup is now set. In a historic ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., the first 12-group draw for an expanded World Cup created a complex and compelling map for the tournament, which will be hosted across 16 cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The event was overseen by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, with former U.S. President Donald Trump in attendance, reflecting the tournament’s significance to North America.

With the field expanded from 32 to 48 teams, the 2026 edition introduces a radically different format. The 12 groups of four will see the top two finishers from each, plus the eight best third-placed teams, advance to a new 32-team knockout stage. This structure promises a more forgiving group phase for some, but also creates potential “Groups of Death” with unprecedented depth.

Here is the confirmed draw, with the six remaining slots to be filled via intercontinental playoffs in March 2026:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Winner of Play-off D

Group B: Canada, Winner of Play-off A, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, Winner of Play-off C

Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Winner of Play-off B, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, Winner of Play-off 2, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Winner of Play-off 1, Colombia, Uzbekistan

Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana

Groups of Intrigue and Intensity

While every group has its story, several stand out for their narrative weight and competitive balance.

Group D: Pressure on the Co-Hosts

The United States was handed a manageable but tricky path.Avoiding a traditional heavyweight, they must still navigate the physicality of Paraguay and the tactical discipline of Australia. Anything less than top spot will be viewed as a disappointment for Gregg Berhalter’s side, with immense pressure to perform on home soil from the opening match.

Group C: The Samba Test

Five-time champions Brazil face a fascinating cultural and sporting challenge.They will meet a Morocco side that reached the 2022 semi-finals and