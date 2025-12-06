NEM Insurance Plc recently emerged winner of the Sectoral Leadership Award – Financial Services Insurance category, at the prestigious 2025 Pearl Awards held in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The recognition, which also coincided with the awards 30th anniversary, drew an impressive gathering of financial sector leaders, top government officials, and other key stakeholders.

NEM Insurance clinched the award ahead of two other nominees at the colourful ceremony, which featured music, entertainment, and high-level networking.

Speaking at the event, the President/CEO of Pearl Awards Nigeria, Tayo Orekoya, highlighted the organisation’s commitment to honouring corporate excellence.

He said, “This year’s edition, themed ‘Celebrating a Legacy of Corporate Excellence,’ is a tribute to companies whose resilience continues to shape Nigeria’s corporate landscape, and a reaffirmation of the values that guided the Pearl Awards from inception.”

Orekoya added that the 2025 Awards Night was the result of months of rigorous research, meticulous evaluation, and distinguished oversight, noting that each competitive category from the Sectoral Leadership Awards to the Market Excellence Awards and the premier Overall Awards, was determined through an objective, data-driven ranking process.

Managing Director/CEO of NEM Insurance, Andrew Ikekhua, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the honour.

He said, “We thank God Almighty for this award and the organisers, PEARL. We dedicate this award to our great Group Chairman, Mr. Tope Smart, the entire NEM team, and our loyal customers and partners. This recognition will further inspire us to push boundaries and innovate.”

Pearl Awards remains committed to rewarding corporate excellence and encouraging quoted companies to pursue innovative and competitive strategies for outstanding performance and sustainable growth. It is one of the most credible, data-backed corporate honours within Nigeria’s capital market ecosystem, and has been endorsed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) since 2003.

Over 90 quoted companies have been honoured in various categories since its inception 30 years ago.