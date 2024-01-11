Eleven new justices are set to be sworn in to the Supreme Court of Nigeria next week, bringing the court to its full complement of 21 justices for the first time in its history.

The appointments were approved by the Senate in December 2023 at the request of President Bola Tinubu.

The new justices come from all regions of the country, and their appointments are seen as an effort to improve the diversity of the court.

*The justices to be sworn in are:*

1. Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR (North Central)

2. Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah (North Central)

3. Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris (North East)

4. Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani (North East)

5. Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur (North West)

6. Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar (North West)

7. Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa (South East)

8. Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme (South East)

9. Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya (South East)

10.Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein (South South)

11. Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru (South West)

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place on Monday, January 16th.

The appointments of the new justices have been welcomed by many Nigerians, who see them as a sign of the government’s commitment to the rule of law.

However, some critics have expressed concerns that the appointments were politically motivated.