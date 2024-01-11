An Ibadan Family Court, sitting at Iyaganku, remanded Olarewaju Oludele (50), a fake doctor, at the Agodi Correctional Centre on Thursday, accused of causing the death of a baby boy whom he allegedly drowned in a canal.

The magistrate, Mrs O. O. Ogunkanmi, did not take Oludele’s plea due to a lack of jurisdiction and subsequently sent the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice. The matter has been adjourned until March 4 for mention.

Oludele was brought before the court by the police on a three-count, including impersonation, abduction, and murder.

The prosecuting counsel, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji, informed the court that Oludele committed the offense on Dec. 28, 2023, at His Mercy Hospital, Akinyele, Ibadan.

Adedeji explained that the fake doctor took the baby boy, born to his mother in the hospital, without her consent and drowned him in a canal. Additionally, Oludele falsely portrayed himself as a qualified doctor to defraud the mother and other members of the public.

The offenses, Adedeji noted, contravened the Criminal Codes of Oyo State (2000) and are punishable by three years imprisonment for impersonation, 14 years for abduction, and a death sentence for murder. (NAN)