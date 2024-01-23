Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic “Oppenheimer,” chronicling the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the “father of the atomic bomb,” has detonated at the Golden Globes nominations, securing a staggering 13 nods, placing it firmly at the forefront of the awards race.
Following closely behind with 11 nominations is Yorgos Lanthimos’s “Poor Things,” a darkly comedic reimagining of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein from a feminist perspective, set in the opulent and often grotesque world of Victorian England.
Martin Scorsese’s long-awaited Western odyssey “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, rounds out the top three with 10 nominations, promising a thrilling clash of cinematic titans.
With an impressive range of categories covered, from Best Motion Picture – Drama to Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Oppenheimer, “Oppenheimer” stands as a frontrunner for the coveted Best Picture accolade.
However, with “Poor Things” vying for recognition in multiple categories, including Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Screenplay for Tony McNamara, and “Killers of the Flower Moon” boasting nominations for both Best Director and Best Supporting Actor for Jesse Plemons, the competition remains fiercely close.
The full list of Golden Globe nominees was announced earlier today, setting the stage for what promises to be a fascinating and unpredictable awards season.
See Full Nomination List Below:
Best picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best actor in a leading role
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best actor in a supporting role
Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best actress in a leading role
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best actress in a supporting role
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best directing
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best animated feature film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best adapted screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best costume design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best documentary feature film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best documentary short film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best film editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best international feature film
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Best makeup and hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best original score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best original song
The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken – Barbie
It Never Went Away – American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? – Barbie
Best production design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best animated short film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best live action short film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best visual effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon