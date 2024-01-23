Chinese football fans were left heartbroken on Tuesday as Cristiano Ronaldo‘s unexpected “health issue” forced the postponement of two exhibition matches featuring his club, Al-Nassr, in Shenzhen.

The highly anticipated friendlies against Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang FC, originally scheduled for Wednesday and Sunday, were abruptly cancelled, leaving ticket holders scrambling for refunds and fans feeling dejected.

“For me, today is a sad day,” Ronaldo told a press conference, expressing his sincere apology to Chinese fans. While he acknowledged playing for 23 years, he confided in a “problem” that necessitated the postponement.

Organisers remained tight-lipped about the specifics of Ronaldo’s health reason, only stating it was the cause for the sudden change of plans. Tickets for the matches had sold out within hours, leaving many Chinese fans feeling cheated and disappointed.

“I’m coming to China since 2003, 2004, so I feel (at) home here,” Ronaldo said, attempting to ease the sting for fans. “This is my second home, not only because of the welcome of the Chinese people but the culture you have for me.”

He expressed his love for China and his desire to play for the fans, assuring that the games weren’t cancelled outright but merely postponed. “We want to be back here to your country,” he promised.

The news of Ronaldo’s health issue and the subsequent postponement has dominated Chinese social media, with fans expressing a mix of disappointment and concern.

The hashtag “Ronaldo’s apology” quickly became the top trending topic on Weibo, highlighting the immense interest in the Portuguese star and the widespread impact of the news.