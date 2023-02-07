As part of measures to tackle the problem of food insecurity, the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) Ekiti State has concluded plans to establish ten hectares of tomato, pepper and oil palm plantations.

The vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina who disclosed this said the move was to achieve food security and sufficiency in Ekiti and Nigeria at large.

Speaking while addressing a new conference heralding the 7th convocation of the university in Ado Ekiti on Monday, Fasina said the plantation will be located in Ikole Ekiti, headquarters of Ikole local government area of the state.

“The five hectares pepper and tomato plantation as well as the five hectares oil palm plantations was to ensure food security and it will be established in Ikole Ekiti.

“Our plans and target was to increase the plantations to 15 hectares in the next few years to come”.

He said 91 of the 3914 graduands to be awarded various degrees of the university will be graduating with first class honours during the academic event slated for Saturday, February 11, 2023

Fasina also said that legal icon Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), former managing director/ CEO of the First Bank Plc, Mr Stephen Bisi Onansanya and former captain of the Super Eagles, Chief Segun Odegbami are to be conferred with honourary degrees.

“Out of 3914 first degree graduates, 91 graduated with first class, 1423 with second class upper division, 1845 with second class lower division and third class 452”.