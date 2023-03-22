A political support group, G37, has congratulated national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, for leading the party to another massive victory in the just concluded governorship and state assembly elections in the country.

National coordinator of the group, Comrade Evans City, who stated this in Abuja on Tuesday said it was heartwarming that despite the campaign of calumny by the opposition political parties against the landslide victory recorded by the party during the presidential and National Assembly elections, majority of Nigerians who valued the positive contributions of the party to nation building came out and voted again for the party across the country.

He said the victory recorded in the governorship and state assembly election is another attestation to the leadership qualities of the party’s national chairman.

Comrade City said Nigerians are now wise and know what is good for them and that has accounted for the massive victory recorded by the party across the country.

He however condemned the electoral violence and massive rigging he alleged were orchestrated by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in some states, adding that efforts will be made to retrieve the stolen mandates.

While also congratulating the governors and House of Assembly members-elect on the platform of the APC, he urged them to reciprocate the gesture by ensuring dividends of democracy