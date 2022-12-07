Galaxy Backbone (GBB) has showcased its data center, business e-connect services to promote digital services that will enhance the Nigerian economy.

This was disclosed in a statement yesterday signed by the Managing Director of GBB Prof. Muhammad Abubakar, as the agency is participating at the ongoing 10th General Meeting of the National Council on Communications and Digital Economy in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The theme for this year is “Digital Innovation & Entrepreneurship as a Panacea for Challenges to Sustainable Economic Development in Nigeria.”

According to the GBB boss, the agency provides quality IT infrastructure and shared services for the federal government as well as the private sector from its ICT Infrastructure that will enhance and promote government’s digital services in a smart, secure and sustainable manner.

Among the services are its Datacentre, Cloud and Cybersecurity Services, smart home plans (e-Connect services) which offer Fibre-to-Homes, Fibre- to-Estates and Fibre-to-Small Offices for those residing within the Federal Capital Territory – Abuja, the statement said.

“Through these, GBB is projecting the strength of its fibre connectivity services as a way to connect more people, improve efficiency of businesses and enhance the productivity of their clients.”