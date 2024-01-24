National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has said he is open to ongoing reconciliation between him and his estranged political associate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

His chief press secretary, Mr Edwin Olofu, stated this in a terse reply to inquiries by LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday.

There has been love lost between Ganduje and Kwankwaso, both former governors of Kano State with the former working as deputy to the latter for two terms and succeeding him after his tenure.

There were reports yesterday that President Bola Tinubu had taken steps to reconcile the two political gladiators of the second most populous electorate state ahead of the 2027 general election, having lost the state in the 2023 polls.

When contacted to ascertain his disposition to the president’s attempts, Ganduje spokesperson told our correspondent that, “He is open to reconciliation, please.”