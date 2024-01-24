Special adviser to Kebbi State governor on infrastructure, Abubakar Gari Malam, has reiterated the determination of Governor Nasir Idris-led administration in providing infrastructure across all communities in the state irrespective of sociopolitical affiliations.

While addressing newsmen yesterday at his residence in Badariya in Birnin Kebbi, the adviser said the victory at the Apex Court had cleared all obstacles on the path of the governor thereby making him to concentrate more in providing quality projects that would have direct bearing on the lives of the electorates, who voted him into office.

“You are all living witnesses to the infrastructure he has already put on ground despite the fact that his government was facing litigation at the tribunal and appellate courts. The state capital township roads and the modern secretariat are multi-billion-naira projects worthy of mention and commendation because of the courage of our governor in executing them not minding the cost,” he said.

The governor’s aide said no part of the state would be left out in terms of infrastructural development. “We have seen projects in Birnin Kebbi and at the moment township roads were being laid in Yauri to solve the lingering problem of bad roads in the town. Very soon viable projects would be done in Zuru and Argungu and some urban and semi urban towns across the state,” he added.

On the deplorable Dabai-Mahuta-Koko Road, Malam said Governor Idris was working round the clock to ensure that the contract was cancelled due to the contractor’s incompetence and be awarded to a firm that would diligently and effectively do the job due to the socioeconomic relevance of the road to the people of Zuru Emirate.