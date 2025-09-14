In a bold move aimed at addressing corruption in the realm of sports, Hon. Ahmed Shuaibu Gara Gombe, Chairman and Chief Executive of Green White Green Sports Center Limited (GWG), has announced the suspension of all sporting activities under his sponsorship in Gombe State, effective immediately.

Gara, in a press statement made available to journalists on on Saturday, said the decision to halt sporting activities under his was taken to draw attention to rampant corruption in sports and related areas.

“My decision will remain in effect until all stolen funds and property belonging to Gombe State are recovered,,” he declared.

While this suspension encompasses all sports activities sponsored by GWG, it is noteworthy that Gombe Sporting Football Club will continue operations and has been exempted from the suspension.

Despite his recent removal from the position of Chairman of the State Athletics Association, Hon. Gombe remains resolute in his advocacy for accountability and transparency in governance. He emphasised the necessity for reforms to restore integrity to sports in the state and pledged to work towards a solution that prioritises the interests of the community.

As the situation unfolds, the decision taken by Gara Gombe is expected to initiate critical discussions regarding financial oversight and ethical practices in Gombe State’s sporting sector.