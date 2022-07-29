Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday said the only means through which Nigerian tertiary schools can guarantee steady supplies of electricity and do away with the epileptic supply of the product is for their management to convert their diesel generating machines to gas-powered systems.

By doing this, the former president maintained that management of higher educational institutions in Nigeria would have been able to save substantial amounts of money for other projects rather than continually expanding huge amounts of money procuring diesel on a monthly basis.

Obasanjo, who spoke yesterday during his visit to the president and vice chancellor of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Prof. Ademola Tayo, asserted that the solution to the mirage of problems currently confronting Nigeria cannot be solved alone by an individual, but calls for everyone to think out of the box.

The former president, who also attended the 2022 Graduation Lecture of the institution, was responding to the comments of the vice chancellor of the university that the school’s major challenge was gettingstable electricity supply to cater for about 11, 000 students .

Earlier, Ademola briefed Obasanjo that Babcock currently spends an average of N100 million monthly at procuring diesel to power the 23-year-old pPremier privately owned university in Nigeria “and this is telling on our finances”.

The VC, who acknowledged Obasanjo’s contribution towards ensuring that dreams of the founding fathers of the institution actually materialized however, subsequently took the former president on a short tour of the campus.