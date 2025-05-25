Twenty-two-year old George Iniobong of Team Benue on Sunday won a silver medal in the -60kg Men’s Judo in the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Advertisement

The victory has now brought the total medals won by Team Benue to two (2) Silver and seven (7) Bronze in the ongoing tournament.

Our correspondent reports that Iniobong, who did exceptionally well, was however, overpowered by the player of the host Team, Ogun State, in the last minutes of the encounter.

The silver medalist who spoke with newsmen shortly after the encounter, commended the Benue State Governor, Fr. Hyacinth Alia for making it possible for him and other athletes from the state to participate in the Gateway Games.

Iniobong who regretted that he could not win gold medal as expected, expressed optimism that better times lies ahead for him for the state.

“However, I am further encouraged with this opportunity, and I want to promise to give my all for the state when another opportunity presents itself.

“Like I said, I am grateful to the Benue State Governor, the Commissioner for Sports, my coaches and my family for their support which has brought me this far,” he said.

The NSF is a biennial multi-sport event organised by the Federal Government.

The tournament brings athletes from all 36 states and the FCT together to compete in various sports, promoting national unity, sportsmanship, and excellence across Nigeria.