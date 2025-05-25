The host Team Ogun, Sunday afternoon, defeated the Golden Eaglets football team by 2 – 1 to qualify for the final of the male football event at the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged: “Gateway Games 2024”.

The Golden Eaglets are participating in the sporting festival under the Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) initiatives of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

In the thrilling semi-final match decided at the Remo Stars Football Club Stadium in Ikenne, Odogbolu local government area of the State, the host team displayed resilience to overcome the Golden Eaglets.

LEADERSHIP recalled that Team Ogun had earlier during the group stage, lost its first match to Team Ebonyi by 0 – 1, but defeated Team FCT and Team Borno by 3 – 1 and 4 – 1, respectively.

At the quarter final however, team Ogun defeated Team Delta by 2 – 1 to book its ticket for the semifinal place which it eventually won this afternoon.

Speaking to newsmen after the match, the coach of the team, Akeem Daranijo expressed satisfaction with his boys’ performance, boasting that his boys have what it takes to win the gold at the end of the event.

Following this victory, Team Ogun is now billed to play Team Kwara at the final of the men’s football event which will be decided on Tuesday at the M.K.O. Abiola International Sports Arena in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Team Kwara had earlier defeated Team Kaduna with a slim 1- 0 goal margin in the first semifinal decided earlier in the day.