The Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has expressed the full commitment of his administration to the successful take-off of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) Teaching Hospital, in Akure, the state capital.

Governor Aiyedatiwa made the pledge on Sunday while receiving members of the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Health Institutions at the Government House in Alagbaka, Akure.

Welcoming the committee led by its Chairman, Hon. Patrick Umoh, the Governor disclosed that the state had already ceded one of its specialist hospitals to serve as a temporary facility for the take-off of the federal teaching hospital.

According to the governor, land has also been made available by the Ondo State Government for the development of the project’s permanent site.

Aiyedatiwa further affirmed that his administration was ready to offer all necessary support to ensure the swift and successful establishment of the institution.

He expressed optimism that the oversight visit by the committee would significantly contribute to the improvement of federal health institutions in the state, just as he noted that the visit would enable the lawmakers to assess the challenges and needs of these institutions more accurately.

“The feedback from this oversight function will not only benefit the federal and state governments, but also health professionals and the people of Ondo State,” the Governor said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Umoh, said the visit was part of the committee’s national oversight tour of federal health institutions, in line with its legislative mandate.

He appealed to the governor to continue providing an enabling environment and necessary support to ensure the swift take-off of the teaching hospital in Akure.

Umoh emphasised the importance of the project to the committee’s broader objective of stabilising the healthcare system in the country.

He stated that the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government in the health sector relied heavily on partnerships with sub-national governments like Ondo State.

“We are counting on your cooperation and support to see that this critical project comes to life. Your input will be vital in driving the federal government’s efforts to improve healthcare delivery across the nation,” the lawmaker said.