A socio-cultural group, Gbagyi Elders Forum has raised the alarm on the high rate of security challenges and marginalisation of their people and community in Niger State.

The chairman of the forum, Garba Tumaka made this known at a press briefing after the inauguration of the new executives of the Forum in Minna, at the weekend.

He said the new executive would redirect its attention and ensure that the trend is reversed through the empowerment of the youths and tackling of insecurity by providing logistics support to end the menace.

He maintained that they can no longer condone the marginalisation of the Gbagyis hence they called for the unity of the people and advised the youths to desist from being used as political thugs before, during, and after the forthcoming general election.

Similarly, the forum secretary, deputy inspector general (DIG) J.D Doma (rtd) explained that the forum is a nonpolitical organisation aimed at promoting unity and progress of the tribe globally.