The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has demanded an immediate action from government against Sunday’s attack on a church in Owo, Ondo State, which resulted in the death of scores of worshippers.

Gbajabiamila, who condemned the dastardly act, described those behind the attack as enemies of the state, who must be fished out and dealt with accordingly.

He wondered why anybody would attack worshippers at their place of worship, saying only a wicked mind could kill in such a mindless manner.

The Speaker lamented that the activities of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the country were becoming a daily occurrence in Nigeria.

The Speaker said the incessant attacks on innocent Nigerians across the country must be brought to an end.

He challenged security agencies to double their efforts in bringing the insecurity in the country under control, especially by stepping up intelligence gathering to halt such attacks before they occur.

Speaker Gbajabiamila sent his condolences to the Government and people of Ondo State over the unfortunate incident.

He equally prayed for the repose of the souls of those that lost their lives.