Akwa Ibom first lady, Mrs Patience Umo Eno, has begun clampdown on perpetrators of violence against women in the state, warning that culpable rapists and paedophiles risk heavy penalties as drastic measures have been put in place to contain the upsurge in the menace.

The governor’s wife who is also the chairperson of Gender-Based Violence Management Committee (GBVMC) in the state called for the the cooperation of stakeholders in combating such crimes through consistent campaigns and exposure of GBV issues across the 31 local government areas of the state.

Mrs Eno, who spoke yesterday during the flag-off of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, charged the committee to show more than a passing interest in the fight.

The first lady frowned against rape and molestation saying, these crimes must not be treated with kid gloves. She warned that anyone found to be a rapist or shielding rapists and paedophiles would be made to face the full weight of the law.

“I am calling on our men to support this advocacy by saying no to rape and all forms of abuse against women and the girl-child. Let’s put a stop to this menace,” she stated.

Mrs Eno, therefore, encouraged parents not to cave in when being pressured, but rather to demand and stand for justice, assuring that the state government through the GBV management committee has put in place measures to curb the ugly trend.

The governor’s wife explained that the ‘16 Days Activism’ is an advocacy targeted at raising awareness on the alarming rate of rape and abuse in the society, saying, “no one should feign ignorance when the law catches up with him or her.”

The secretary of the GBV Committee, Barr Emem Etteh, stated that the flag-off walk for the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is a demonstration against GBV in the state and the world.

“Akwa Ibom State has always been in the frontline against perpetuators of rape and we’ll not relent to be a voice against GBV,” she noted.