A non-governmental organisation with a focus on peace building and conflict resolution, International Alert (IA) and General Martin Luther Agwai have urged the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to adopt national reconciliation with aggrieved parties, including building broad support democratic institutions, and nonviolent conflict resolution, as part of efforts to achieve national peace, unity, and progress.

Its country director, Paul Bemahima Nyulaku, made the call at a national stability dialogue, themed: ‘promoting post-election stability, justice, and gender inclusion’, aimed at promoting national stability, dialogue, and reducing violence around the 2023 elections in Nigeria, in Abuja.

The dialogue was held in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), and the Office for Strategic Preparedness and Resilience (OSPRE) National Early Warning Centre.

The country director, while expressing concerns over a series of controversies regarding the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, expressed worry that the outcome may bring more violence than peace.

Stating that security challenges seen during the 2023 general elections were not new, Nyulaku added that there must be concerted efforts among stakeholders to ensure the protection of women, saying that they are the most hit during the violence.

He said, “Polarisation between social groups is a growing challenge in Nigeria. The incoming government must prioritize national reconciliation and seek to build broad support for democratic institutions and nonviolent conflict resolution. By promoting locally owned, women-led advocacy work, we hope the National Stability Dialogue project can help Nigeria along the path to a peaceful and prosperous future.”

On his part, General Martin Luther Again, said: “One thing that really fascinated me today is the issue of dialogue. It is not negotiation. It is a dialogue. I think that is what we really need in our country today. We need to dialogue with each other. We need to talk in a non-partisan way and we need to talk in a neutrality of what is happening, see it as it is, and say it as it is. I thank the International Alert for making this alert that we come to discuss.

“I am happy with what has been said. Because it is only when we identify what is wrong that we can ratify it. In the end, I think what we will get is trust. And when there is dialogue there will be trust, and when there is trust there will be progress and development. What I have found that will bring peace in the little experience I have while serving as deputy Force commander in Sierra Leone and serving as Force Commander in Dafoe having to be the first IPO in the world in this issue of dialogue is the gender issue.

“We have neglected our mothers for too long. They are ones that carry us for nine months before we come to the world. We have to bring them to the table. And I am glad that International Alert is doing so that we can collectively clap with our two hands which means that our fathers, our mothers are together.”

General secretary, Alliance for Credible Elections, Mma Odi, who spoke at the event said: “credible elections are the foundation of the legitimacy for democratic institutions.

“Analysis of the impact of violence on electoral process and the promotion of dialogue between communities can provide the foundation for peaceful elections going forward. We would like to thank the organisers and attendees for their commitment to this vital work.”