BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

The Kebbi State chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has conferred an award of honour to the First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu in appreciation of her efforts in the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the state and the country at large. It was presented at the association’s award night and International Women Day (IWD) celebration recently in Birnin Kebbi.

This is contained in a statement by the senior special assistant (SSA), Office of the First Lady, Government House Birnin Kebbi, Muktar Abubakar Bagudo and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, yesterday.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu thanked FIDA for being able partners in the struggle to have gender protective laws passed in Kebbi State. She advocated education and a culture of awareness on dangers of gender-based violence, while stereotypes and superstitious beliefs should be discouraged. She called on the society to equip young girls with the confidence to call out perpetrators as a way to fight the scourge.

The Kebbi First Lady also spoke on activities of the Nigerian Governors Wives Forum (NGWF) and their efforts to bring these problems to the fore. She used the opportunity to present a grant of N100,000 each from the Forum to two survivors and N50,000 each to nine other survivors present on the night. Each recipient had a sad moving story. Examples include three nursing mothers raped by one man (who claimed to be a Mahdi and conned them separately with a fake story of

how he flies by magic to Mecca five times in a day to say his prayers) and an eight year old with unrepairable fistula etc following rape. The grants will help support the women in restoring normalcy to their lives.

Earlier, FIDA president Barrister Kudirat Shuaibu in her welcome message described Dr Bagudu as the champion of GBV advocacy in Kebbi and one who is passionate about curbing the scourge.

Also honoured was Justice Halima Aliyu Yauri, a serving high court judge in the presence of other distinguished ladies such as Justice Asabe Karatu, former acting CJ and Justice Nusirat Ibrahim Umar.

Highlights of the event were the recitation of a poem on GBV and the first public sighting of a transformed Jibril Aliyu, the abused boy tied to an animal stall by stepmother.