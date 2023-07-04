Gender Equality: IFC, Stock Exchange Laud Red Star Express

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), in collaboration with the Nigeria Exchange Group (NGX), has recognised Red Star Express Plc, for its remarkable achievements in promoting gender equality.

The firm received the outstanding participation in the 2021-2023 Nigeria2Equal program. The joint IFC and NGX award was presented at the Nigeria2Equal Gender Leaders Awards, held in Lagos.

Red Star Express Plc was commended for its unwavering commitment to fostering the growth of women within the organization, particularly in leadership positions.

The chief executive officer of Red Star Express Plc, Auwalu Babura, stated that the recognition highlighted the company’s dedication to creating a more diverse and inclusive work environment.

Babura, however, expressed his gratitude for the award and noted that it aligned perfectly with the organisation’s core values and vision.