Investors Gain N534bn As Equities Market Opens July Positive

The Nigerian equities market opened July on a strong positive note as investors yesterday gained a whopping gain of N534 billion on the first trading day in the month.

Accordingly, the All Share Index (ASI) gained by 980.97 points, representing a growth of 1.61 per cent to close at 61,949.24 points. Also, market capitalisation gained N534 billion to close at N33.732 trillion.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Conoil, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), MRS Oil Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and NASCON Allied Industries.

This week, analysts at United Capital Plc said: “we expect the bullish sentiments in the equities market to persist on the back of the attractiveness of the market over the depressed rates in the fixed-income market.

“Also, we believe the positive sentiments around the new policies to continue to drive the rally in the market. Lastly, we expect investors to begin to take positions ahead of the upcoming of Q2, 2023 earnings season.”