Tiger Woods has confirmed he will return to PGA Tour action at next week’s Genesis Invitational in what will be his first competitive appearance since last year’s Open Championship.

Woods, who is the host of the tournament at the Riviera Country Club, hasn’t featured in a competitive tournament since last July’s Open Championship at St Andrews.

The American withdrew from December’s Hero World Challenge citing his struggles with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, but did play later that month alongside his son Charlie at the two-round PNC Championship, an unofficial event at which players are allowed to use buggies to get around the course.

Confirmation of Woods’ participation is a further boost to the tournament, which is one of 17 ‘elevated’ events on the PGA Tour this season and is therefore guaranteed to feature the likes of world No 1 Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

Woods holds 82 PGA TOUR titles, tied with Sam Snead for most all-time. Breaking Snead’s mark at Riviera would just feel right. He’s set to give it his best shot.

In addition, Woods’ return comes at the scene of his PGA Tour debut, which he made as a 16-year-old amateur in 1992. He last played at the Genesis Invitational in 2020, finishing last of those who made the cut on that occasions.