The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has arrested the founder and general overseer of Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly, Lagos, High Priest Nnodu Azuka Kenrick, in connection with Dubai-bound meth and skunk.

The agency also arrested a student of Emmanuel College of Theology, Samanta, Ibadan, Udezuka Udoka, and their freight agent, Oyoyo Mary Obasi, over attempt to export methamphetamine and skunk consignments concealed in kegs of palm oil through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos to Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said Nnodu was arrested on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at his Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly church located at No 1, Sabbath Close, Ijesha area of Lagos following the arrest of two suspects: Mary and the theology student, Udoka on Thursday, February 9 at the Lagos airport in connection with the seizure of 283 parcels of skunk weighing 14.90 kilograms and 204 grams of methamphetamine concealed in four 25-litre kegs of palm oil for export to Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her statement, Mary indicted the general overseer of her new-found church, Nnodu and his son, Chisom Obi, who is now at large as the persons that gave her the consignments for export after being compelled to take an oath of secrecy as well as a sacrifice of chicken in the church while Nnodu prayed for her for the success of the transaction.

Mary also said the clergyman and his son used threats to compel her to take the job after they knew she had known their secrets, adding that Nnodu was always referring to the illicit drugs as Ice and Bible, (Street names for Methamphetamine and Cannabis) in their telephone text message chats.

The NDLEA also said the theology student, Udezuka was introduced to Mary to assist her because she was new in the illicit business.

Udezuka said he was paid N2million for his role and had to do it because he needed the money for his education.

Another attempt to send a consignment of skunk and tramadol 225mg to the UAE by a Dubai-returnee, Nnamani Monday Innocent was also frustrated following his arrest at Trade Fair complex in Ojo area of Lagos, where he had gone in company of his friend Nwanana Emmanuel Ikechukwu with the cargo to a freight company to process the consignment for export on Tuesday, February 7.

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives attached to the SAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport same day intercepted a cargo going to London, United Kingdom.

In the consignment containing food items packed in a carton, the four walls of the carton were used to conceal 1.10 kilograms of methamphetamine while the freight agent, Agholor Emmanuel, who presented the cargo for export was immediately arrested.