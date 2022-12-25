Nigeria and France have over the years enjoyed cordial diplomatic relations, which both countries have strengthened in critical sectors for mutual benefits.

The two countries demonstrated these bilateral ties when they hosted a roundtable on Geographical Indications (GIs), recently at the French embassy in Abuja. The GIs were principally initiated to improve the quality of Nigerian agricultural products and bring them to the standard required in Europe and other parts of the world.

Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Abubakar, said the initiative will “improve the quality of products being produced in Nigeria because it traces the origin of the products to all parts of the country in their unique form, which creates competitiveness among the states”.

He added that with the assistance of the French Embassy, greater value will be added to these products and make them available and acceptable in European markets.

The French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann, in her remarks, said it has become imperative to raise awareness on the strategic economic and cultural value of Nigerian products.

She said “ it will be an opportunity to present outcomes of the study financed by the French authorities (AFD), aiming at identifying possible Geographical Indications products in Nigeria, as well as to explore their potential contribution to economic growth.

“It makes me confident that together we will very soon be able to ensure that products from Nigerian Geographical origins are properly mapped and protected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Getting a GI label creates a massive opportunity for producers to move away from commodity markets into more lucrative niche markets through differentiation that guarantees wealth, job, investment, economic development and growth for rural communities”.

The envoy, however, noted that the French have a rigorous method of checks before certification of products can be made, adding that France is committed to support Nigeria’s efforts to implement GIs description and protections, to create wealth in rural areas.

Former CEO of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) Olusegun Awolowo, in his remarks expressed optimism that the initiative when fully implemented will transform the Small Scale farmers and boost the quality of their products in rural areas.

He commended Ambassador Blatmann for hosting the roundtable, and also the sustained efforts and support of the French Embassy along with the Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) to give credence to GIs as a tool for national development. He said Nigeria can promote local heritage to leverage the opportunities offered by GIs.

He said “with full understanding of the opportunities for the growth of our non-oil exports, I took the decision then as CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council on behalf of

the Federal Government of Nigeria to actively work with partners the European Union, French Embassy, and Africa International Trade and Commerce Research to strongly promote GIs in Nigeria.

“The objective was to support the development of those products’ value chains, support producers and exporters’ access to export expansion opportunities, and support building staff capacity on GIs.

“The importance of marketing and promoting Nigeria-tagged GIs products cannot be over emphasised because it will increase secondary economic activities in Nigeria, eliminate poverty, foster a favourable image and reputation; it will also inspire and contribute to the expansion of the tourism economy.”

GIs have become paramount in promoting the objectives of the African Free Continental Trade Agreement as such proper regulation and documentation of these GIs under the Agreement will facilitate and strengthen cooperation on investment, intellectual property rights and competition policies.

Almost all states and local government areas in Nigeria have products that are distinctive to their locations. But it is only through the GIs certification that the local community will be able to maximise the unique products’ benefits.